HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters, paramedics, and police responded to an accident along the H-1 Freeway in Aiea on Friday, Dec. 20 around 9:27 p.m.

A motor vehicle collision resulted in an overturned vehicle near the H-1 Hickam off-ramp going eastbound, according to officials.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, there are no critical injuries. The accident did not also prompt any lane closures.