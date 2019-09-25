Nissan is recalling two bestsellers, the Rogue SUV and Altima Sedan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nissan is recalling two of its best sellers– the Rogue SUV and the Altima Sedan.

It says a defect with the back-up camera allows drivers to adjust the rearview image until its no longer visible.

According to the Japanese automaker, the problem affects around 1.23 million vehicles manufactured on or after May 1, 2018.

Nissan has a list of the recalled vehicles on its website. The company said it is working on an update to the system’s software and once they have one, they will release it to dealers and offer a free repair.