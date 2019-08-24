Nine kupuna cited on Mauna Kea pled not guilty to obstruction charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, Aug. 23 marks day 40 of Today the conflict on Mauna Kea over the construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope.

Nine of the kupuna cited on July 17 had their first day in court facing obstruction charges. They pleaded not guilty.

Their pre-trial hearings are scheduled for September 20.

“When I sat next to the kupuna’s they told me, ‘aunty, you know you’re sitting in the front row you’re going to get arrested. I said for what? They said for obstruction,” said Edleen Peleholani, who was one of the arrested.

“We have a number of defenses including violations of the federal and state institutions. We believe our clients have every right to be on the Mauna,” said Attorney Sonny Ganaden.

Also in court, the judge dismissed a motion filed by the protectors requiring TMT to post the full bond for the project.

But the judge also gave them the option of serving the state land board with papers regarding a Supreme Court decision on the bond agreement.