HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Three suspects remain in custody after Thursday's manhunt in Waipahu. Victor Gascon III, James Fejeran and Leilani Lokar were arrested after the hours-long pursuit. The fourth suspect, Shona Mae Cobb was released on bail. Police records show that this is not the first time Gascon, Fejeran and Lokar have run into trouble.

Gascon and Fejeran have 46 prior arrests and 15 convictions between them. Although Lokar has only four priors and no convictions, she failed to appear in court in October for breaking into a car two months prior.