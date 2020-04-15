New website launched to check unemployment claim status

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations launched a new website for claimants to check the status of their claims at https://huiclaims2020.hawaii.gov/status

By inserting your last name, email address, and social security number, claimants can immediately check their status. This site is available 24/7.

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has also set up three emails.

Backdating: dlir.ui.backdate@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who would like to have their claim backdated. The backdate will be for their first week of less than full employment due to COVID-19. Individuals are to submit their full name, last four digits of their Social Security Number, telephone number (including area code), and the week that they would like their claim backdated to.

Disqualification: dlir.ui.disqualified@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who have received an email, letter, or other messages (screenshot) that says that they are disqualified from UI. Individuals are to submit their full name, last four digits of their Social Security Number, telephone number (including area code), and a screenshot of their disqualification.

Language Access: dlir.ui.languageassistance@hawaii.gov

This email address is for those who would like to request language assistance from UI. Individuals are to submit their full name, telephone number (including area code), and the language that would like to receive interpretation services. The interpretation services would be provided free of charge and via telephone.

The goal is to alleviate the traffic so that new claimants can successfully file their claims and claimants who have already filed can complete their weekly or biweekly certifications.

For more information regarding unemployment insurance, click here.