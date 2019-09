FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo the logo of Toyota is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India. Toyota said Wednesday, July 10, 2019, that it will scrap plans to build the Corolla compact car at a new factory under construction in Alabama. Instead it will build a new unspecified SUV at the plant it’s building with Mazda in Huntsville. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)

Toyota is recalling one of it’s popular SUV’s due to a safety concern.

The car maker says, that certain RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrids have back-up cameras that can malfunction.

Apparently, they don’t always engage when the cars are in reverse.

This can lead to a crash hazard if drivers aren’t checking their surroundings.

Toyota is notifying affected owners.

The company will replace the faulty cameras at no charge.