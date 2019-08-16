New study: Hawaii ranks No. 1 in least money spent on healthcare

A new study shows Hawaii ranks No. 1 spending the least money spent on healthcare annually in the U.S.
The Senior List released a study on Annual Healthcare Spending By State using the most recent data from the Healthcare Cost Institute and showed that Hawaii residents spend an average of $3,626 per year on healthcare, more than $2,000 less than the national average of ($5,640.78.)
Here are several additional findings from the study:
- Healthcare spending in the U.S. has increased by 17% since 2013
- Americans spend $3.5 trillion annually on healthcare which accounts for 18% of GDP.
- Spending on prescription drugs nationally has increased 29% since 2013.