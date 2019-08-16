New study: Hawaii ranks No. 1 in least money spent on healthcare

News
Posted: / Updated:
iv doctor generic hospital_243941

A new study shows Hawaii ranks No. 1 spending the least money spent on healthcare annually in the U.S.

The Senior List released a study on Annual Healthcare Spending By State using the most recent data from the Healthcare Cost Institute and showed that Hawaii residents spend an average of $3,626 per year on healthcare, more than $2,000 less than the national average of ($5,640.78.)

Here are several additional findings from the study:

  • Healthcare spending in the U.S. has increased by 17% since 2013
  • Americans spend $3.5 trillion annually on healthcare which accounts for 18% of GDP.
  • Spending on prescription drugs nationally has increased 29% since 2013.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story