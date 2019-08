HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a new strain of salmonella that’s resistant to antibiotics.

It has hospitalized at least 60 people since last June and killed two.

The CDC traced the bacteria to beef in the U.S. and cheese in Mexico.

The agency believes cows in both countries may carry it. Avoid it by cooking beef to a safe temperature and avoid soft cheese that could be made with unpasteurized milk.