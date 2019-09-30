New research for a documentary on the Hanapepe Massacre could unravel new information

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Hawaii’s most tragic mass killings is a cloudy mystery, but new research into the Hanapepe Massacre is hoping to find details nearly 100 years later.

On September 9 of 1924, 16 sugar cane workers and four police deputies were killed during a melee in Hanapepe. The exact cause of the fight has never been determined. The workers were buried in an unmarked grave, which local filmmaker Stephanie Castillo is looking to find in a new documentary which began filming Sunday, Sept. 29.

“We were trying to research what were the political and social forces that led to the Hanapepe Massacre happening. Also, we’ve been trying to locate the graves of the 20 people who passed away in the riot. There were 16 Filipino laborer plantation workers that were on strike and four deputized sheriffs that died during the conflict,” said Michael Miranda of the Filipino American National Historical Society.

More than 100 workers involved in the strike that day were put in jail.

The documentary will be called “The Hanapepe Massacre Mystery”.