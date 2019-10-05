New project will take the uncertainty out of taking TheBus

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Taking the bus is not always the easiest form of transportation, but the Department of Transportation Services and TheBus are making efforts to make the trip a little better.

The two began the process of installing new real-time, digital signs at four bus stops across Oahu.

As a part of an $18,000 demonstration project, these WaySine informational displays will take the uncertainty out of waiting for TheBus.

According to the Department of Transportation, here’s what the following signs will do:

Display status of upcoming bus routes and arrival times in real-time.

Announce upcoming bus and arrival times via voiceovers to help the visually impaired.

Announce delays to each bus route, allowing waiting riders to make changes to their plans.

Distribute emergency messaging, allowing the public to be aware of any security threats or emergencies while waiting for their bus.

Bus riders will find these new signs at the following bus stops in the coming weeks:

Kawa Street and Mehana Street (mauka-side)

Kamehameha Highway and Kaonohi Street

Likelike Highway and School Street

Wai‘anae Transit Center

WaySine will also donate a sign to bus stop #118 at Liliha Street and Kuakini Street, which fronts the Liliha Healthcare Center nursing home near the Ho‘opono Service for the Blind.

Ho‘opono staff will be at the bus stop during installation for feedback.

These signs will be installed in the next coming weeks.