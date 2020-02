HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are a new invasive species in the islands, and it’s attacking avocados.

The Avocado Lace Bug was first detected in Pearl City in December 2019. It was later found on the Big Island and Maui. The pest feeds on the leaves of avocado plants, and heavily damaged leaves may reduce the number of fruits the plant produces.

Officials are not sure how it got here.

If you think your avocado tree is infested with these bugs, let the Department of Agriculture know.