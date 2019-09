HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for anyone thinking of visiting Hanauma Bay.

The popular snorkeling spot will be changing to it’s winter hours starting Wednesday.

Hanauma Bay will now be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except Tuesdays.

It will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The winter hours will remain in place until the Memorial Day weekend.