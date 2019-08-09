New guidelines for service and emotional support animals on planes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The government is rolling out new guidelines for service and emotional support animals on planes.

Airlines can no longer ban specific breeds of dogs on flights. However, airlines can make a case-by-case determination of whether an animal is safe to travel.

The rule comes amid controversy over safety and passengers abusing the policies for emotional support animals.

Recently, Delta Airlines announced a policy barring Pitbull-type dogs as service or emotional support animals.

Airlines have one month to change any policies that don’t comply.

