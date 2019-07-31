Neighborhood workshops want to know what you want in your neighborhood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu wants to know what you’d like to see in your neighborhood.

The Department of Planning and Permitting will schedule two Neighborhood Growth and Change workshops from Waialae-Kahala to Pearl City.

Wednesday at Aiea Public Library and Thursday at Saint Andrew Priory Activity Room. Both workshops start at 6 p.m.

Topics that will be discussed include housing, climate change, and what conservation properties should be protected under the primary urban center development plan.