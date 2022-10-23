HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community.

Residents all over the island are taking steps to help be the eyes and ears in their communities, as they are concerned about the thefts and break-ins.

The Honolulu Police Department said there are hundreds of community watches, helping keep crime out of their neighborhoods.

Arakaki is the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch Coordinator, he has been participating in security watch groups for several years now.

Arakaki said, “Because of the amount of crime in the neighborhood, and people driving up and down the streets checking things out quite obvious, walking scooters, on bikes, and the amount of theft that’s been going on.”

While neither of them have law enforcement experience, Arakaki and Okubo said they joined for the sense of community and to get to know their neighbors better.

Okubo joined the group about a year ago, he is now one of the captains of the Aiea security watch.

“Our neighbors need to know one another and I was surprised that many of the neighbors really don’t know their next-door neighbor, besides saying hello or goodbye,” Okubo said. “So with this neighborhood security watch hopefully we will get closer and look out for one another.”

The role of the neighborhood security watch says it in the name, to watch out for suspicious activity and report it to the police department but not interfere with any activity.

Arakaki said, “To make sure jealousies are intact and doors are closed and the kupuna are pulling weeds in their yard and we can see them and wave at them.”

Just this week, they have heard from two neighbors who had catalytic converters stolen, they also take note of anything that may seem off.

In Aiea, more than 90 neighbors participate in the neighborhood security watch groups, and it continues to grow.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, nearly 12,000 residents participate in security watch groups across Oahu.

HPD said some of the goals for the program are to prevent and reduce specific crimes as well as strengthen community-police relations.

Okubo said, “Help the police officers, so all the neighborhood members are watching out, keeping an eye out for everyone. Hopefully, we will decrease crime in our area.”

The Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch is looking to grow its members and they encourage people in other communities to consider joining or starting their own watch groups. More information about how to participate can be found, here.