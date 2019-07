What would you like to see in your neighborhood?

That’s what the City and County of Honolulu is asking…

The Department of Planning and Permitting are hosting two “Neighborhood Growth and Change Workshops from Wai’-alae-Kahala to Pearl City.

Wednesday: ‘Aiea Public Library 6-8:30 p.m.

Thursday: Saint Andrew Priory Activity Room 6-8:30 p.m.