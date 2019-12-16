Neighbor who was also shot at in Makiki speaks out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friends, neighbors, and former co-workers are devastated after a 71-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Makiki. Officials say a 74-year-old man turned himself into police and was arrested for murder. People we spoke to say many in the neighborhood loved and adored 71-year-old Gloria Takaoka. The community is shaken that this happened to a woman who helped others.

At the scene, a memorial has been set up with a photo and a broom and dustpan because she was known to sweep around the neighborhood.

“She’s a likable person. She was just everybody’s friend here,” said Bob Barros.

Barros was a neighbor and friend of Takaoka.

“She’s always sharing food. She calls me and says I got something by the door and she does it for my neighbor upstairs. She’s a very giving person,” said Barros.

But on Saturday afternoon, their relationship was shattered. Barros says he heard the first shot and thought it was fireworks.

“So when I walked out of my apartment building, he was parked there parallel to the steps and he sees me and he went bang bang,” he said.

Barros says the 74-year-old suspect fired two shots right at him. But the bullets missed.

“I ran back in. I don’t know how I didn’t get hit,” Barros said.

He called 911 and as he went back out, Barros saw the suspect, who he says lives in the area, drive off. He found his beloved neighbor on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“He has issues with everybody here. He just doesn’t get along with anybody. That’s the kind of person he is,” explained Barros describing the suspect.

Slowly those who knew and loved her came to pay their respects.

“She was the warmest person. She had a big heart. She took care of everybody,” said neighbor Pono Ontiveros tearfully.

The news of her death hit hard at her old workplace at Like Like Drive Inn.

“Why her? You know she was very sweet like why? She’s the sweetest person ever. Never thought bad about anybody,” said former co-worker Gaye Sanborn.

Police tell us the suspect has not been charged at this time. He’s still in custody pending the investigation.