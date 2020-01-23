Neighbor says Jerry Hanel terrorized him and his family for years

Many residents in Diamond Head are piecing together their lives following the tragic murders and devastating fire on Sunday. One neighbor, who had a restraining order against the suspect Jerry Hanel, says more needs to be done to protect residents.

We went back to meet with Warren Daniel, the neighbor who guided police to certain locations right after the shooting started. He explains more about the confrontations he had with Hanel and says the underlying discussion to move forward is about mental health.

“It’s kind of like walking in mud with boots, you know, just one step at a time.”

For Warren Daniel looking for normalcy can be overwhelming at times.

“There’s a lot of people that are suffering on that street I don’t know the numbers but if you took an average of 4 people times 7 homes that’s nearly 30 people,” he said.

Daniel questions about moving forward without seeing real change that helps protect citizens.

“Yes, I can rebuild but am I rebuilding in the same spot that there is a new Jerry Hanel?”

Daniel tells us his neighbor Jerry Hanel attacked him and broke his shoulder which led to Daniel filing a temporary restraining order in 2014. But Daniel says that didn’t stop Hanel from terrorizing him and his family for several years. His attorney David Hayakawa had to file motions to modify the original restraining order because he says Hanel would find loopholes.

“Such as he built a stand to put a bbq on top that just went above the wall, loaded it with wet leaves and it started billowing smoke only on days which the wind blew it in my clients home,” said attorney David Hayakawa.

Hayakawa says when you file a TRO against a neighbor you cannot force him or her to move.

“The court can create all these restrictions and so that’s why we have the problem here, it was up to the landlord to take action,” said Hayakawa.

Daniel tells us the horrifying tragedy that took place on Sunday could’ve been prevented and he doesn’t want to see this happen again.

“If you’re worried about mental health of people who you’re issuing TROs or retraining orders to, the underlying discussion is mental health. So maybe a mental health evaluation should be part of a TRO so you really know,” said Daniel. “So if someone is being negatively impactful, verbally or physically, or threateningly in terms then we need to have a way of determining if this is a systemic issue.”