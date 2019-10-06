Need a job? Macy’s is looking to 80,000 people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Macy’s plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees for the holidays this year.

The retailer says it is expecting a busy shopping season and is hiring for both Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Seasonal employees get 20 percent discounts on merchandise and a chance to stay on after the holidays are over.

The company is hosting a national hiring event on October 24 at all its stores where on-site interviews will be available. Macy’s says it will schedule phone interviews for online applicants.

