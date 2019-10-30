You’re the one I want! 500 Grease memorabilia to be auctioned off

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Grease is the word at the auction block.

What’s for sale? 500 Grease memorabilia are being auctioned off from the black leather jacket and tight-fitting pants worn by Sandy to the fancy prom dresses, and a pink ladies jacket.

The clothing and other memorabilia from the iconic 1978 movie are being auctioned off at Julien’s Auction House in Beverly Hills. Clothing and boots from the movie “Xanadu” are also among the items up for sale.

Newton-John is also selling her original script from the film. The 71-year-old star who is battling breast cancer says some proceeds from the sale will benefit her cancer treatment center in Australia.

The auction will take place on Saturday.