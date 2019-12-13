Xbox unveils new console for 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Microsoft’s major video game brand Xbox unveiled its next-generation console at The Game Awards on Thursday, December 12.

Xbox head Phil Spencer said that they’re calling the new console the “Xbox Series X.”

Before the console was named, the venture was referred to as “Project Scarlett” when it was announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in November 2019.

The console is slated to debut in “Holiday 2020,” according to Spencer.

The Xbox Series X is promised to be the company’s, “fastest, most powerful console ever” and is expected to, “set a new bar for performance, speed, and compatibility.”

Previous Xbox consoles were wide in shape. The Series X is featured to be more condensed.

“We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation,” Spencer said.

The brand also unveiled the new Xbox wireless controller. While it looks similar to the other Xbox controllers, the company said that they’ve refined the shape to “accommodate an even wider range of people.”

The new controller will also feature a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.

From a technical standpoint, Xbox said that gamers will be able to play in 4K at 60 frames per second, with a possibility of up to 120 frames per second.

A big selling point for the new console is the extended list of titles for backward compatibility. This will allow gamers to play thousands of Xbox games across four generations of gaming on the new console, the company promised.

So far, there’s no word on the price tag. When the Xbox One released on November 22, 2013, with the Kinect unit, the launch price was set at $499. It was later lessened to $399 when the Kinect unit was dropped from the pack.