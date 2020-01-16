WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Hall of Famer, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, has died at 75.

WWE announced the death of the wrestler online on Wednesday, January 15.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

The man, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was a WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion.

His WWE tenure began in 1983, where he made a successful impression.

Johnson was teamed up with Tony Atlas as “The Soul Patrol.”

They became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history after their defeat of The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

“A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” WWE executive and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque tweeted.

The “Soul Man” retired from the ring in 1991 but continued to make an influence in his son’s training. The Rock carried on his father’s legacy with a successful run in sports-entertainment.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by “The Rock” in 2008, “where he will be forever enshrined as one of sports-entertainment’s most influential performers,” said WWE in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.”

