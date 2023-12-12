LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will take over The Theater at Virgin Hotels in 2024 for a residency, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” will first bow at The Theater on Feb. 9, with two performances scheduled for the days before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other concerts are set for March, coinciding with the end of the first and beginning of the second round of March Madness 2024.

“This residency is more than a concert – it serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history,” the news release said, going on to promise exclusive merchandise only available at the Vegas residency, including custom tables “in the iconic black and yellow.”

The Staten Island hip-hop group founded in the early 90s included members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB), who died in 2004.

“Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment and good times,” said Wu-Tang founding member RZA. “Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix.”

Tickets for the Wu-Tang residency are on sale on Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m. via AXS. The press release noted that VIP service would be available for the Wu-Tang residency, including access to luxury suites and VIP lounges. Those interested in VIP opportunities are asked to contact TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.