(KTLA) – A woman won $10 million after purchasing a lottery ticket at a Southern California supermarket last year, state lottery officials announced Wednesday.

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a Scratchers vending machine at a Vons in Tarzana back in November 2021. While she was about to start selecting which games she wanted, Edwards said “some rude person” bumped into her, according to a news release from the California Lottery, which doesn’t immediately reveal the identity of winners for privacy reasons.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

That person’s bump caused her to accidentally push the wrong number on the machine, she said.

A $30 200X Scratchers ticket came out of the machine and Edwards said she had no intention of buying it.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards recalled.

She remembers being irritated, not only because the person bumped into her, but also because she’d just spent 75% of her lottery money on one ticket, rather than her usual selection of cheaper-priced options.

“Once she was in her car, she started scratching the $30 ticket – the one she was literally pushed into buying – and discovered she’d just won the game’s top prize of $10 million,” the state Lottery said.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at [the ticket], and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards told state lottery officials. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right.”

Edwards said she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization.

“I’m still in shock,” she added. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Vons store where Edwards “accidentally” won her fortune got a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.