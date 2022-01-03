Waipahu woman killed in robbery at Las Vegas mall parking garage was shot in back of neck, coroner says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 66-year-old woman who was killed Friday in the parking garage of the Fashion Show mall was shot in the back of the neck, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Clarice Yamaguchi was identified Monday by the coroner’s office. She was from Waipahu, Hawaii. She had just arrived at the mall with her husband when the shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The couple were just getting out of their car when they were confronted in a robbery, police said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police have arrested two men as they continue to investigate a string of New Year’s Eve crimes.

Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 20, are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, each facing an open murder charge in connection with a shooting Friday in the parking garage at Palace Station just after 6 p.m. Police said Saturday they were investigating whether the Palace Station shooting was related to other crimes.

Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

“Detectives are currently reviewing their connection to other events. These investigations are still ongoing, and additional charges will be forthcoming,” police said in a release Saturday night.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.