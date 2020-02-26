Woman accused of leaving her boyfriend in suitcase to die

This Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 booking photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Sarah Boone. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have arrested a woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his cries for help and leaving him inside until he died.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies took 42-year-old Sarah Boone into custody on second-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Torres Jr.

Court records allege Boone told investigators she and Torres had been drinking and agreed it would be funny if he got into the bag. She said she passed out and awoke to find Torres still inside.

Investigators said Boone’s statements were inconsistent with videos found on her phone showing Torres trying to free himself.