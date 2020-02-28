Wisconsin Humane Society fundraiser goes viral

All pet owners think their fur babies are the cutest, and now some will have the picture to prove it. These pictures may not capture the true outer beauty of their four-legged friends, but for just $15, staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society will create a custom drawing of your pet. Although the works of art will likely not be fit for the Louvre, it’s all for a good cause. In just one day, the shelter received such overwhelming response that they had to close the fundraiser. They raised more than $12,000.
