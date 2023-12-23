(NEXSTAR) – Need a last-minute ingredient or stocking stuffer for Christmas? If you’re looking for an open grocery store or pharmacy on Christmas Eve, you may have some luck. But your options will be much more limited on Christmas Day.

Most national grocery chains will be open on Christmas Eve (and many with limited hours), but only a handful will be open the following day.

Here’s a look at which grocery stores, convenience stories and pharmacies are staying open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

ALDI: Many ALDI stores will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website. You can find your local store’s hours online.

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a representative tells Nexstar. Costco: Most warehouses are set to close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary. You can find your local Costco’s hours here.

Stores will be open until 10 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, according to the latest Dollar General ad. Kroger: According to the chain’s website, Kroger’s family of stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.

A representative for Rite Aid tells Nexstar stores will be open for Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day. You can find your store’s hours here. Sam’s Club: Locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time, according to the company’s website.

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, the chain’s website says. Target: The company announced earlier this month that most Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can check your location’s hours online here.

Hours may vary by store on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart, but all stores will close for Christmas Day. Wegmans: Hours for both the stores and their pharmacies may vary. You can find your Wegmans store’s hours online.

Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CVS: Many locations will remain open both days, a representative tells Nexstar, but some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. You can check your CVS location’s hours here.

Often, gas stations and convenience stores remain open on Christmas Day. That includes many 7-Eleven, Circle K, Speedway, Casey’s, and Speedway locations.