Wheel of Fortune scrapping live studio audience indefinitely

Wheel of Fortune will stop taping with a live studio audience indefinitely. Experts say people who are older or who have underlying health issues are at greater risk from the virus. Wheel host Pat Sajak is 73 years-old. He also had emergency surgery in November for a blocked intestine. KHON2’s Joe Moore emailed him this afternoon to confirm the report. Sajak says he’ll still get the same amount of laughs.

