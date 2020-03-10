Wheel of Fortune will stop taping with a live studio audience indefinitely. Experts say people who are older or who have underlying health issues are at greater risk from the virus. Wheel host Pat Sajak is 73 years-old. He also had emergency surgery in November for a blocked intestine. KHON2’s Joe Moore emailed him this afternoon to confirm the report. Sajak says he’ll still get the same amount of laughs.
- Wheel of Fortune scrapping live studio audience indefinitely
- Louisiana man forgets to renew his vehicle registration for 23 years
- “Monarchs and More” butterfly exhibit back at Pearlridge Center
- Iolani School cancels school-related travel due to coronavirus
- 9th Island Forecast — March 9th