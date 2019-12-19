What’s the best U.S. city to spend Christmas in?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of folks will travel this holiday season, but how many of us will be going to Atlanta?

You might want to put it on your travel list.

A Wallet-Hub study found that Atlanta, Georgia is the best place in the U.S. to spend Christmas.

They said that Atlanta has a lot of holiday activities, and is cheaper than other big destinations.

Orlando, Florida, ranked second on the overall list– with New York City rounding out the top three.

If you’re staying close to home, good news: Honolulu is on the list, ranked at 20.

