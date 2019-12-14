What trended in the U.S. on Google in 2019?

FILE – This Nov. 1, 2018, file photo shows a photo of the Google logo at their offices in Granary Square, London. The European Court of Justice’s ruled Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that there is no obligation under EU law, for a search engine operator to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the end of the year approaches, here’s a look at what encompassed 2019 online culture in the United States.

Topping Google’s overall search, Disney+ topped the trending charts when it became available on November 12. The $6.99 a month subscription gave viewers access to stream nearly 500 movies and roughly 7,500 episodes of television shows.

Coming in second on Google search was former Disney star, Cameron Boyce. The 20-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his home on July 6. His death was caused by a seizure that happened in his sleep, his family revealed in a statement.

Searches

1) Disney Plus

2) Cameron Boyce

3) Nipsey Hussle

4) Hurricane Dorian

5) Antonio Brown

Trending in 2019 news was Hurricane Dorian. Dorian affected the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the east coast of the United States, and more in August. News of the hurricane surpassed April’s Notre Dame Cathedral fire and the Women’s World Cup in the Summer.

News

1) Hurricane Dorian

2) Notre Dame Cathedral

3) Women’s World Cup

4) Area 51 raid

5) Copa America

Topping the big-screen charts on Google was “Avengers: Endgame.” The film became the highest-grossing film of all time and raked in $2.79 billion worldwide in just 13 weeks. 2009 movie “Avatar” had held onto the title for a decade at $2.789 billion.

Movies

1) Avengers: Endgame

2) Captain Marvel

3) Joker

4) Toy Story 4

5) The Lion King

In the television realm, Game of Thrones unsurprisingly took the cake with its massive fanbase. The first episode aired on April 17, 2011, and ended after eight seasons on May 19, 2019. Across all platforms, including through its digital channels, HBO said that the show’s season finale had 17.4 million viewers.

As for Stranger Things, the show premiered its first episode on streaming platform Netflix on July 15, 2016. So far, they’ve had three seasons.

The show is slated to return for a fourth season, according to Netflix. But there’s been no word on when the new season will be released.

Once upon a #StrangerThingsDay, the @strangerwriters told us the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 and we never ever recovered. https://t.co/s2ZDsOUwKB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2019

TV Shows

1) Game of Thrones

2) Stranger Things

3) When They See Us

4) Chernobyl

5) The Mandalorian

In the world of fashion, “Camp” trended amid the 2019 Met Gala event, a popular and annual fundraising ball for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Major celebrities and other figures are often in attendance at the Vogue Magazine organized event.

Camp was described as an aesthetic style that’s regarded as ironically appealing.

Vogue described it as, “an elusive and playful and knowing sensibility, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

As for Egirls and Eboys, they’re a relatively new style derived from an old political movement in the ’60s and ’70s. The new subculture, made popular from TikTok and Instagram, is a category of young and hip people. It lets people know that they’re “in” and online. It’s an edgier version of the classic clean-cut vintage look.

Fashion Style searches

1) Camp style

2) Egirl style

3) Eboy style

4) Steampunk style

5) Harajuku style

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X was Google’s 2019’s trendiest song. The song became popular among TikTokkers on the short-form video app.

Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” music video garnered 23.6 million views in its first 24 hours.

Songs

1) “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

2) “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande

3) “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (from “A Star is Born”)

4) “Sunflower” by Post Malone, Swae Lee

5) “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

As for the most popular artists on Google: R. Kelly, 21 Savage, and Billie Elish made the top three cut.

Lastly, we had to include the trendiest “baby” of Google. With the release of the Star Wars spin-off show “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, Baby Yoda gained viral attention with its “cute” demeanor. Though the species has yet to be named and the “Baby Yoda” is actually 50-years-old in the show, it remains a favorite among many Star Wars and fans and non-fans alike.

Children’s song “Baby Shark” was at the top of the list before the new character knocked down the popular song to second place. Even though the South Korean track isn’t technically a baby, it wiggled itself into internet fame in 2015 and has been favorited by many children since.

Babies

1) Baby Yoda

2) Baby Shark

3) Royal baby

4) Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby

5) Cardi B baby

To see the full Google U.S. trend list and to see what went viral globally and in other countries, click here.