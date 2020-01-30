What people are ordering on Bite Squad on the big game day

Honolulu (KHON2) – More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday for the Super Bowl and thousands of them will be getting their favorite football foods delivered straight to their door.

For Bite Squad, Super Bowl Sunday ranks as one of the top delivery days for the company each year.

Below are the top four items ordered:

#1 – Wings are the most popular food ordered during the Super Bowl! No surprise there.

#2 – Fries are also another popular item for people to eat.

#3 – Potato chips and dip come in third. Yum.

#4 – Cheese burgers are the next best thing.

“Super Bowl Sunday is huge for us,” said Brian Smith, Director of Field Operations. “We know people hosting parties depend upon Bite Squad to cater for their guests on Game Day, so we did the research for our customers to find out what people crave the most.”

Here’s the full list of most-delivered items by Bite Squad on Super Bowl Sunday:

Wings French Fries Chips & Cheese Dip Cheeseburgers Mozzarella Sticks Onion Rings Eggrolls Miso Soup Pad Thai Fried Pickles

To meet ordering demand, Bite Squad will have additional drivers scheduled for Sunday.

“Our operations team will be ramping up the number of personnel in every market for the Super Bowl. No one should have to worry about cooking for their big party,” Smith said.

Bite Squad is also offering a special bonus if you pick the winner of the Super Bowl when ordering.

If you use the code KCWIN for a Kansas City win or SFWIN for a San Francisco win at checkout, you will be entered to win free delivery from Bite Squad for one year. You will also get one dollar off your next delivery.