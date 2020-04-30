Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Welcome mat at Florida home read, ‘come back with a warrant,’ so deputies did and found drugs

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” — and that’s just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week.

“This poison peddler had a doormat that said, ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so we did!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets.”

Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 81° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Trending Stories