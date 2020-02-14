Weight loss drug now linked to cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A warning tonight about a weight loss drug that new studies are now linking to cancer.

It’s called Belviq, but also goes by the generic name Lorcaserin.

According to the FDA, clinical trials found that people who take it showed an increased risk for a number of cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal and lung.

The drug is now being pulled off the shelves.

If you’ve taken this drug or are taking now, talk to your doctor.