Week one of Coachella 2020 sold out after lineup reveal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance lineup has been unveiled and the first weekend has already been sold out.

The festival will start on Friday, April 10 and end on Sunday, April 19.

1991 American Rock Band Rage Against the Machine will headline week one of Coachella. Rapper Travis Scott will headline week two, and Frank Ocean for the final leg of the festival.

Other artists such as Calvin Harris, K-Pop group BIGBANG, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Japanese Vocaloid Hatsune Miku and more will perform at the festival in April.

The popular festival is a giant annual music festival in Indio, California, which began in 1999. The festival features an array of music genres such as rock, pop, indie, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM).

2019 was headlined by Childish Gamino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, with performances by K-Pop group BLACKPINK, Wheezer, Khalid, Billie Elish, Zedd and more.

Presale for weekend two will begin on Monday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. PT.

Admission can cost upwards $429.