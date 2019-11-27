Wednesday expected to be the most busiest day of travel

Travelers wait in a security line at O’Hare International Airport Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Chicago. Airlines at Chicago’s two major airports have canceled 215 flights largely due to a blizzard threatening down on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Millions of Americans are packing their bags and taking to the roads and the skies to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

According to AAA, Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day when it comes to traffic across the nation.

Los Angeles is expected to be among the cities with the worst gridlock, with drive times running at least three and a half times longer than normal.

AAA, expects more than 55 million people traveling.

That’s the most on record since 2005 with Wednesday being the busiest day of the week.