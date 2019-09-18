WATCH: Sandy Hook Promise releases back-to-school PSA

Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting students from gun violence, released a back-to-school video yesterday.

Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) was founded by family members of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. According to their website:

“SHP’s mission is to create a culture engaged in preventing shootings, violence, and other harmful acts in schools. SHP is a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the “human side” of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others. Our words, actions, and impact nationwide are intended to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation.”