WATCH: Raiders hold first scrimmage with fans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas sports fans got a nice treat on Sunday. A few, select fans were allowed to watch the Raiders workout and scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium. This is the first time the Raiders have had fans in the stadium for a scrimmage.

The Raiders have a busy week ahead with their first pre-season game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders then play their next two pre-season game on the road in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Raiders first regular season game is a Monday Night Football affair September 13 at Allegiant against the Baltimore Ravens.

