WATCH: Police officer saves child from oncoming car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Maryland police officer was hailed a hero after she pushed a student out of the path of a moving car outside a middle school in North East, Maryland on Friday.

District officials said Police Corporal Annette Goodyear was stationed at a crosswalk outside the middle school when an oncoming car failed to stop while a student crossed the street.

In a video captured by a nearby school bus, Goodyear was seen signaling for the driver to stop moments before the child began to cross. When Goodyear realized the car was not stopping, she pushed the student out of harm’s way and was struck by the car herself.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, the school district’s superintendent, praised the officer in a tweet: “This is what hero police officers do!”

“We want to take a moment to recognize Officer Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department for her heroic actions today,” the Cecil County Public School said in a Facebook post. “We are forever grateful for the selfless response of this hero.”

The district said Corporal Goodyear was taken to the hospital for her injuries where she was treated and released.