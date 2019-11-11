WATCH OUT: ‘Tis the season to get your identity stolen online

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the holidays approaching, the most wonderful time of the year isn’t necessarily the safest when shopping online.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, 71 percent of Americans plan to shop online this year.

But some are likely to get their identity stolen while shopping online. An Experian study says that it happened to about 43 percent of Americans surveyed.

To keep safe, here are some tips from a retail expert at TopCashback.com: