Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole for slayings of pregnant wife, unborn son

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced Wednesday to life in prison in the 2002 slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn son that gripped the world then and since, Nexstar’s KRON reports.

The California Supreme Court ruled a year ago that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager, who came to fame as one of three prosecutors in Peterson’s trial, opted this time to settle for life without parole.

Wednesday’s hearing was expected to include statements from some family members of 27-year-old Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed carrying the boy the couple planned to name Connor.

“You are going to burn in hell for this,” Laci’s father, Dennis Rocha, who died in 2018, yelled at Peterson during his first sentencing. “Your life is done.”

Prosecutors said they expected either written or spoken statements from Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, and her brother and sister, Brent Rocha and Amy Rocha.

UNDATED FILE PHOTO: This undated photo shows Laci Peterson, who has not been seen since December 24, 2002. Modesto police have been called in after a badly decomposed body was found April 14, 2003 on the beach at a park near Point Isabel, California, a day after an infant’s body was found not far away. Police called the move a precaution. Laci was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in December 2002. (Photo by Getty Images)

Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo, who resentenced Peterson, was separately considering if Peterson was prejudiced by juror misconduct.

But she opted to resentence Peterson first, over the objections of his lawyers, to resolve a problem with his status.

He has been in San Quentin State Prison, home to California’s death row, since he was condemned to death in March 2005. That followed his conviction in November 2004 during a trial that was moved 90 miles (145 kilometers) to San Mateo County because of worldwide publicity.