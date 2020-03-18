WATCH LIVE: Gov. Steve Sisolak to announce ‘proactive’ measures to fight spread of coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is holding a press conference March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to make an announcement regarding proactive steps the state of Nevada is taking to reduce the COVID-19 impact.
The livestream will be available on 8NewsNow.com as well as on the 8News Now Facebook page.
Governor Steve Sisolak issued a Declaration of Emergency in the State of Nevada on March 12 and created a website “Nevada Health Response” to provide up-to-date information, guidance, and news pertaining to COVID-19.