Demonstrators are gathering at downtown Miami’s federal courthouse ahead of Former President Trump’s arraignment on charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) stated that security would be sufficient to make sure crowds are “peaceful in demonstrating how they feel.” Miami officials have readied their security for a turnout of up to 50,000, officials indicated.

The arraignment itself is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, although the courtroom proceedings will not be streamed or recorded on camera.

Coverage of events has been ongoing in Miami and outside Trump’s nearby Doral, Fla., golf club, where the former president stayed Monday night.

