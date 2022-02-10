WATCH: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ reunites old cast in epic new trailer

(Courtesy: Universal Pictures)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dinosaurs make their return this summer in the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations reunite for the first time.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — the stars of Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 blockbuster — will reprise their roles in the sixth chapter in the Jurassic franchise.

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion” on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The story picks up four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans all over the world. Will humans remain the apex predators on the planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures?

“Jurassic World Dominion” is directed by Colin Trevorrow who also worked on 2015’s Jurassic World — the film saw a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. This summer, the franchise will bring new dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing visual effects.

Dominion’s returning cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Omar Sy. From Canada to Hawaii, scenes were filmed in multiple locations around the world.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is in theatres on June 10.