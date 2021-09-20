WATCH: Evacuations after volcano erupts on Spanish island

Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa, but the head of the regional government said he expects no injuries to people in the area after about 5,000 were evacuated.

Lava was flowing on the island of La Palma toward the sea, moving at 700 meters (2,300 feet) per hour, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks.

The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011. It lasted five months.