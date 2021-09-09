WATCH: EarthCam releases 20-year time-lapse of World Trade Center in honor of 9/11 anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every few minutes for the last 20 years, EarthCam has documented the rescue, recovery and rebuilding at the World Trade Center in New York City.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the company released its longest running time-lapse project that includes never-before-seen footage, just days before the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and toppled the trade center’s 110-story twin towers.

EarthCam was installed on site after the attacks to webcast the rescue mission to the families of the missing. The company later developed new technology to show the 16-acre site in the highest resolution possible, capturing over 100 angles and totaling 13.3 million photos.

“We appreciate EarthCam’s unprecedented contribution of 20 years of historic images, which have meticulously recorded the rebuilding that transformed this sacred space,” said 9/11 Memorial President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald. “This creative time-lapse both honors the legacy of those who were killed and embodies hope for the future, as we see these remarkable new structures that surround the Memorial as evidence of lower Manhattan’s resilience and renewal.”

EarthCam’s camera and the two-decades worth of footage have been donated to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.