Walmart to recruit students with college tuition benefit

Retail giant Walmart is now targeting high school students with its “Dollar-a-Day” tuition program.

Employees are currently able to get degrees in fields ranging from computer science to cyber security for just a dollar a day.

The company has now announced that high school workers will be able to earn free college credits as well as free SAT and ACT prep through a partner network.

The program will also cover the remaining costs of tuition, fees and books.

Walmart currently employs more than one-and-a-half million people in the U.S.

Less than 25 thousand of them are high school students.