Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is planning to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced Wednesday.
Most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions, according to a post on the company’s corporate blog.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.
According to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
Interested applicants can apply in-store, online, or from the Me@Walmart app.