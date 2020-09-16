Walmart launches online services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amazon Prime has some new competition. On Sept. 15, Walmart launched its own online service named Walmart Plus.
It gives subscribers unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, often on the same day an order is placed.
It also features a “scan and go” touch-free option for members who shop in store.
Shoppers skip the checkout by scanning the items as they shop and paying all through the Walmart app.
A subscription costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month.
Walmart is currently offering a 15 day free trial.
