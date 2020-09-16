Walmart launches online services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amazon Prime has some new competition. On Sept. 15, Walmart launched its own online service named Walmart Plus.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It gives subscribers unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, often on the same day an order is placed.

It also features a “scan and go” touch-free option for members who shop in store.

Shoppers skip the checkout by scanning the items as they shop and paying all through the Walmart app.

A subscription costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Walmart is currently offering a 15 day free trial.

Latest Stories on KHON2