Voicemail said couple burned by volcano; then silence

National
A man watches as a plume of steam is seen above White Island early morning off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A volcanic island in New Zealand erupted Monday Dec. 9 in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing at least five people and leaving many more missing.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Relatives of a newlywed American couple are desperately seeking information after learning the husband and wife were severely burned from a volcano eruption in New Zealand. Barbara Barham told The Washington Post Monday that 32-year-old daughter Lauren Urey and 36-year-old husband Matthew Urey were on their honeymoon.  Barham said the couple from Richmond, Virginia, had plans to visit a live volcano and weren’t concerned about possible eruptions. Barham said she got a call sometime later from Royal Caribbean asking if she’d heard from her daughter. Then Matthew Urey’s mother called and relayed a distressing voicemail from her son saying they had been burned. They were taken to a hospital. Relatives have heard nothing since then.

